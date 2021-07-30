 Skip to main content
Help save the monarch butterflies

Help save the monarch butterflies

Recently, a single monarch butterfly touched down in my front yard. She'd spent several hours a day, in the following five or six afternoons, flying from one flowering narrow leaf milkweed, to another.

I have been growing this milkweed for the past four years and this is the very first time a monarch has actually showed up. I was thrilled. Each day, I'd wait and watch for her return. For me, that butterfly became a symbol of hope is these days of pandemic, weather and wildfire disasters. It signified a promise for a future.

That very week, the Register published a lengthy article on monarchs by Ruby Stahel in the Connections Section. What a wonderful coincidence. I'm an amateur at this, and reading more about what each of us can do to encourage monarchs in Napa gave me more information.

It doesn't take much to plant a few milkweeds -- but, it does take time.

When I look around my neighborhood, I am the only house with milkweed in the yard. I ask readers to consider planting this fall and spring. Bringing in more places for the monarchs to feed and lay eggs might work to increasing their numbers, and maybe, even edge them back from the current path to extinction.

That one butterfly came daily. I don't know if she ever found a mate, or laid eggs. I certainly hope so.

Yvonne Baginski

Napa

