Help support the Napa Farmers Market

The board of the Napa Farmers Market would like to thank Craig Smith for his supportive article in the June 22nd issue of the Register: "Napa Farmers Market Weathers the Pandemic." He wrote about the challenges the Market faced this past year and how we finally landed in our current location at the old Cinedome parking lot at Pearl and West Streets.

Our new location has turned into a win-win for the Market and the community. We are seeing record attendance at both the Saturday and Tuesday markets and neighboring retailers report that their business is favorably impacted by the Market’s presence.

Craig also wrote about the Market’s role in being an incubator for small businesses and supporting our community through our food assistance programs. To build on this success and enable more food assistance programs, the Market launched a Friends of the Market campaign this summer. Friends who give $100 or more will receive an exclusive Friends of the Market canvas shopping bag as our special thank you gift.