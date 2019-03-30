Napa Valley recently lost a wonderful member of our community with the passing of Chuck Ball. Although soft-spoken, his voice was clear and decisive when he recognized the need. He was a critical member of visionaries who prevented the wrecking ball from destroying the Napa Valley Opera House. He is part of a generation that contributed selflessly to the preservation of our future. As we contemplate the death of Chuck Ball we should all take time to find selfless ways to support our community as Chuck did.
James Rockett
Napa