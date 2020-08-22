Help us compile a list of Napa County war dead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I submit this letter on behalf of members of the Napa County Veterans Commission. The Commission seeks input from the community as they work to put together a comprehensive list of military veterans from Napa County who fought and died in war or conflicts overseas.

For more than a year, the Commission has worked to compile names and branches of service of residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Due to variances in military record keeping from branch to branch and over time, the project has proven much more challenging than anticipated.

The Commission asks that any member of the public with a relative or loved one known to have made the ultimate sacrifice in WW I, WW II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan please take a moment to visit the Napa County Veterans Services website and verify that their fallen hero’s name and information is included and correct.

The list and link to the Commission can be found at countyofnapa.org/2958/Napa-County-War-Dead-History.

With community input, the Veterans Commission hopes to complete the list and begin work on a veterans’ memorial monument in Napa County. The monument will display the names of all fallen military heroes from Napa County.