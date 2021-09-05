The Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were used by the government to justify invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Pakistan.

Twenty years and two million or more lives later, most of those engagements are still going on. We just withdrew from Afghanistan though, although plenty of questions remain, such as whether military contractors were left behind.

Afghanistan, which did not attack the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001, and were willing to extradite Osama bin Laden if the U.S. could prove his guilt, was ready to surrender in October 2001, but that didn't matter because it was never about bin Laden. It was about the money that could be made from minerals like lithium and to prevent a pipeline from Iran to China from being built.

Our children shouldn't be sent to kill other people's children so that billionaires can boost their earnings.

Join us in Napa at Veteran's Memorial Park at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 and help us create the Napa Institute for Peace, a non-partisan organization that advocates for peaceful policies and opposes military interventionism. We hope that everyone can join us.