We as students of New Technology High School have planned a drive for the community. We will be collecting stuffed animals in five different locations around the county until March 15. All donations will be shipped to our partner organization, Gleaning For the World, for their program Teddy Bear Brigade.
They collect donations of new and gently used stuffed animals that are then donated to children who have experienced a natural disaster, in order to help with their coping.
We chose to host this drive because the Napa community is very aware of the power of natural disasters. We can empathize with the global community and the need for coping mechanisms after such events, especially for children. Donating to this event is a great way to make an impact on someone’s life.
We will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals at the following locations until March 15: New Tech, Napa Main Library, Bookmine, American Canyon Library, and Browns Valley Elementary.
We look forward to seeing your donations of new and gently used stuffed animals in our pink and blue donation bins.
Isabel Martin
Napa