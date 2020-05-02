Help us help those in need

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the Board Chair and Executive Director of Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, we are asking for the community’s support.

Since the shelter-at-home order became effective, more than 500 families have contacted us seeking financial assistance for rent, food, and bill payments due to lost income. More families call us each day. Many of these families are not eligible for government aid due to their immigration status. We are helping as many as we can.

Our team is working arduously from their home to continue providing services to our Napa Valley residents despite the health crisis. We have provided financial aid to clients and also assisted hundreds of clients with unemployment applications, employment referrals, housing and food resources and referrals. We continue to provide counseling services to current clients through telehealth services.

Meanwhile, we have continued our day-to-day operations, conducting Census outreach to over seven thousand individuals and through staff and dedicated volunteers, we have maintained our free tax clinic for low-income families virtually, helping as many people as we can get much-needed refunds.