Help us help those in need

As the Board Chair and Executive Director of Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, we are asking for the community’s support.
Since the shelter-at-home order became effective, more than 500 families have contacted us seeking financial assistance for rent, food, and bill payments due to lost income. More families call us each day. Many of these families are not eligible for government aid due to their immigration status. We are helping as many as we can.
Our team is working arduously from their home to continue providing services to our Napa Valley residents despite the health crisis. We have provided financial aid to clients and also assisted hundreds of clients with unemployment applications, employment referrals, housing and food resources and referrals. We continue to provide counseling services to current clients through telehealth services.
Meanwhile, we have continued our day-to-day operations, conducting Census outreach to over seven thousand individuals and through staff and dedicated volunteers, we have maintained our free tax clinic for low-income families virtually, helping as many people as we can get much-needed refunds.
Over the last few years, with unanticipated emergencies such as the earthquake, wildfires, and power shut-downs, Puertas Abiertas has kept our doors open to some of the most vulnerable and underserved members of our community; it hasn’t been easy. The demand on our finances has continued and we are once again being tested by an extraordinary event resulting in extraordinary need from the community we serve.
For this reason, we are seeking donations from supporters like you. Your donation will allow us to provide meaningful assistance to every individual who walks through our (virtual) door. We hope we can rely on your continued support.
Please donate what you can at puertasabiertasnapa.org.
We recognize that not everyone is in a position to contribute at this time due to the virus’ impact on their own incomes. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please contact us at (707) 224-1786.
Blanca Huijon, Executive Director
Sharon Macklin, President
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.