May 7 was California’s Day of the Teacher. But this entire week is an opportunity to recognize and honor the work of Napa County teachers who daily give more than a 100 percent effort to ensure that all children have the opportunity to learn.
Teaching is a challenging profession. People become teachers knowing that they will not get rich, but that they will make a difference in the lives of children. And they do make a difference, each and every day. In addition to helping our kids acquire knowledge, they facilitate personal growth, identify and nurture special talents, and promote good citizenship.
We also want to thank the hundreds of classified and administrative staff who directly and indirectly support the teachers’ work. We will be honoring Napa County’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year, along with the three finalists for each position, on May 22 at 4 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Avenue.
You are most cordially invited to help us celebrate these special people, and enjoy a sparkling cider toast along with a piece of fabulous cake. Take a few minutes to attend our celebration and let our educators know that you value and appreciate the part that they play in the lives of the more than 20,000 students who attend the public and private schools in Napa County.
Barbara Nemko
Napa County Superintendent of Schools