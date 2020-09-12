Help us honor our troops overseas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Napa will again be installing banners in Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park to honor members of our armed forces from the county of Napa who are currently deployed overseas. The banners displayed over the past several years have meant a lot to the families of our deployed armed forces and have severed as a reminder of the sacrifices our young men and women are making to protect us.

In order to prepare the banners, we would like to hear from the immediate families of currently deployed service members so that we can gather the necessary information to prepare the banners for display this November. The deadline for us to receive the information is Sept. 30.

If your family has someone in the military deployed overseas please obtain the banner form from this countyofnapa.org, by calling the Napa County Veterans Service Office (707) 253-4558 or emailing vets@napavets.com. It is also attached to the online version of this letter.

If you know of a family that has a member of the armed forces deployed overseas, please pass this information on to them so they can contact us.

Thank you to Mayor Jill Techel and the Napa city staff for helping to keep this worthy project going.