Help us make a difference for Napa High students

I'm one of the proud Napa High School alumni; are you?

Lots has changed since my graduation; probably for you, too. One thing that hasn't is the dedication of the teachers and staff toward helping students achieve their best future.

Perhaps you were inspired at NHS and went on to a successful life by continuing your education. Napa High graduates may have promise, but many don't have the resources to seek out a higher education. That's where you can help.

Please consider joining the Napa High Alumni Association. Since 1992, we've provided five $1,000 scholarships to hard-working graduating seniors every year as part of our commitment to Napa High

These scholarships go toward helping students further their education. Many, in turn, contribute back to our community.

We'd like to do more. That's why I'm reaching out to you today. Please send a donation in any amount, made out to NHAA, to our president, Marilyn Reid, 550 East Spring Street, Napa CA 94559.

Consider joining our association and see what else you can do to fulfill Napa High's ideal: Proud Past, Promising Future.

Gary Garaventa

NHAA Board Member