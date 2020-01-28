I'm technically a baby boomer, but I think a better designation is that I’m a member of The Luckiest Generation. When I went to college back in the '70s, UC tuition was $600. As we all know, the cost of college has increased exponentially since then.
I belong to an organization, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), whose mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls. Our research shows that student loan debt is at an all-time high, and women bear the brunt of it, beginning their careers earning less, yet owing more, than male counterparts.
We see the challenge faced by students and families when the price of a college education has more than doubled in a generation, while household income has risen by only 14 percent. One way we support our mission is through our Scholarship Foundation. This year, we will be awarding $25,000 in local scholarships.
The Napa AAUW Scholarship Foundation is sponsoring our annual Authors Forum on Feb. 6 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6). This year's renowned authors are Shobha Rao, "Girls Burn Brighter;" Sheri Salata, "The Beautiful No;" Namwali Serpell, "The Old Drift;" and Julia Flynn Siler, "The White Devil's Daughters."
Proceeds from this event will benefit scholarships for local women and girls. We invite everyone, especially all book-loving members of the Napa community, to come to this event.
You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.com. You’ll find the event by searching for Napa AAUW Authors Forum 2020. Tickets are $40, plus processing fees. We’re offering free tickets through Eventbrite to up to 75 college students or faculty.
We hope you'll join us.
Toby Mitchell
Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation