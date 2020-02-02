In January, the state of California Department of Veterans Affairs, (Calvet) released a 308-page document titled “Veterans Homes of California, 2020 Master Plan.” This well-prepared, highly researched presentation presented an accurate history, current condition and master plan for the future, of the eight veterans Homes in California administered by Calvet.
Seven of those homes have been built and occupied in the late 1960s and serve an average of 300 veterans per home. The home in Yountville was built and occupied in 1884 and continues to serve an average of 900 veterans.
Over the years, Yountville has served our veterans who have defended our nation through several very dangerous wars, honorably and very well, but now is under scrutiny to be brought into today’s world.
It sits on 615 acres of prime real estate, next to the restaurant capital of the world, the town of Yountville, which is in desperate need of affordable housing for its support staff for local businesses.
Of that 615 acres, 290 acres are currently occupied by decrepit, unoccupied, condemned buildings and junk storage yards.
There are two factors that bode favorably to this venerable haven for refuge for our veterans:
You have free articles remaining.
-- On page 248, of the above-mentioned “Master Plan” Calvet recommends “Calvet should explore leases, public –private partnerships, and other agreements with non-profit, organizations, private developers, and government agencies, while allowing for an outside party to develop a program, also beneficial to the residents, health safety and comfort”.
-- On Jan. 15, 2019, Gov. Newsom signed Executive Order N-06-19, to build affordable housing on excess state land.
These two factors, when exercised, can dramatically change the town of Yountville, into a vibrant, tremendously productive community.
Please support them.
Jim Shupe
Yountville