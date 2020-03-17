Helpful hints for a more relaxing self-isolation

Here are a few helpful hints for making self-isolation a little more comfortable.

Most know about Safeway Delivery, Walmart Delivery, Door Dash and Uber Eats deliveries, as well as Instacart. Most of these websites offer free trial periods.

There is also Amazon Pantry deliveries, with subscriber discounts. Google has a newly revamped delivery service for Android and other users. Black Tie Taxi has also been useful in one-way deliveries.

For your prescription medications, CVS has a neat program where you may, for $5 a month, get unlimited deliveries, which is usually overnight, our present malaise not withstanding.

Quite conveniently, the USPS offers the free "Informed Delivery" platform, that will show you online, the face of your incoming mail envelopes, and when it is scheduled to arrive. They also alert you to when your Amazon deliveries are en route.

This is great for folks at multi-unit complexes with cluster boxes, or anyone at all not inclined to leave the home. Of course, MYSSA.COM provides easy access to your Social Security information, and a method of downloading and printing or sending your Income Verification Letter.