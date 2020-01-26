The volunteers at the Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay (TRCNB) would like to say 'thank you' to the many Napa Valley merchants who participated in our recent Annual Holiday House Fund Drive by placing our cheerful holiday houses at their businesses. We would also like to give a big 'thank you' to their wonderful customers who generously donated to support our efforts to help teachers help kids.
TRCNB is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that provides free classroom supplies to all public school teachers in Pope Valley, Howell Mountain, Calistoga, St. Helena, and Napa school districts twice a year free of charge.
With donations received, we can purchase much-needed classroom supplies and restock our shelves at the shopping facility. Children are our future, and TRCNB is committed to making sure every student has the necessary tools to succeed.
Our retail supporters for 2019 were: 3 Twins, Abbey Carpets, Bookmine, Browns Valley Market, Cal Mart, CVS-Imola, CVS-Silverado Plaza, Don’s Pools, Fazerrati’s Pizza, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Five Dot Ranch, IHOP, La Morenita Market, Lola’s Market, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Mi Familia Market, Napa General Store, Nob Hill Foods, Osprey Seafood of CA, Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant, Ranch Market, Ranch Market Too, Ritual Coffee, Shackford’s, Sunshine Foods, Taqueria Maria, Thai Kitchen Restaurant, Toy B Ville, and Val’s Liquors.
You have free articles remaining.
Again, thank you for your generous support and helping teachers help kids.
Donna Schelling
2019 Holiday House Coordinator
Napa