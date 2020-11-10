Helping the veterans around us

The VFW’s motto is “No One Does More For Veterans.” But this Veterans Day, our work is being curtailed by the pandemic and by unnecessary government regulations.

Many of our posts possess liquor licenses that classify them as “bars” and require them to close. VFW posts are community hubs providing many essential programs and services. We offer free professional help with VA disability claims. We assist veterans who are homeless or distraught. And we do much more for veterans, for our communities, and for our great nation.

We commend Gov. Newsom’s efforts to protect California. We strive to protect and serve vulnerable communities as well. However, we have asked that our posts be reclassified. This Veterans Day we encourage everyone to help the veterans around them. And if you can, we ask that you urge your elected officials to reclassify our posts, so that we may resume serving our veterans.

John G. Lowe

State Commander

Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of California