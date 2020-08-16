Helping your neighbors with food and rent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don’t have to be filthy rich to be a philanthropist. Many of our local Napa non-profits offer the option of monthly online donations of any amount. Since they’re automatic, you don’t have to think about it, but you know you are helping someone else every month.

Long ago, I started this kind of monthly donation to the Napa Food Bank through Community Action Napa Valley. Whenever I am in the check-out line at Whole Foods, buying fancy or unnecessary food items, I know I have made my monthly donation to help someone in my community with the basics. Because this donation is charged automatically to my credit card, I don’t even notice the expenditure. For those of us with stable incomes and few financial obligations, this kind of donation is a no-brainer.

I keep thinking, “If 100 people each gave the Food Bank $100 a month, that would be $10,000 that the Food Bank could count on every month to purchase (at a discount) the food items they need, rather than relying on thousands of pounds of donated canned goods, which have to be transported and sorted.”