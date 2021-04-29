Here comes the traffic in Napa

Hey, Napa — How's the new "Orange Tier" traffic working out for you? Ya’ know, there's an obvious correlation between building a plethora of new homes, condos, apartments, purported low-income housing, and the amount of increased city-dweller vehicle traffic. Unfortunately, the pandemic lockdowns have served to delay this resulting increase in traffic since, apparently, more and more old/new residents preferred to stay at home to avoid the plague. Well, guess what? Lower plague cases, tier level decreases, and vaccine euphoria have blown the cover off Napa's continued denial of the inevitable traffic explosion.