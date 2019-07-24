In response to Stephen Sossaman's letter, "The listed rights were not our only rights" (July 19), I think we need to define what rights are. They are so defined in a Wikipedia article that references Cicero, Thomas Aquinas and John Locke. Here is the first paragraph.
"Natural and legal rights are two types of rights. Natural rights are those that are not dependent on the laws or customs of any particular culture or government, and so are universal and inalienable (they cannot be repealed by human laws, though one can forfeit their enforcement through one's actions, such as by violating someone else's rights.) Legal rights are those bestowed onto a person by a given legal system (they can be modified, repealed, and restrained by human laws)."
This was the point of my letter, "Who endows us with unalienable rights." When Jefferson was chosen by the representatives of the 13 colonies to write the Declaration, it was because they all agreed he was the best person to express their intent. When he wrote that our unalienable rights were given us by God, it meant that no government could take them away OR create new rights.
But legal rights can be instituted by government, and our law libraries are bursting with books on our legal rights. In a way, you can tell how morally healthy a society is by how many laws are needed to protect us from each other.
"Liberty and the pursuit of happiness" can be defined differently by different people but I think "life" is its own definition.
And that brings me to a main point in Stephen's letter that mentions my reference to a "slippery slope." The rights of a child. He writes that he is puzzled that I would not think food and healthcare are fundamental rights of a child but doesn't mention a child's right to life.
According to the Guttmacher Institute up to the end of 2018, there had been 60,942,033 children who have been denied their God-given right, their inalienable right, to life since 1973 when seven Supreme Court justices found a woman's "legal right to privacy" cancelled a child's "inalienable right" to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Could this be a glaring example of the slippery slope I'm concerned about?
Kent Cohea
Napa