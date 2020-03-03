Here's how a Christian could vote for Trump

Shelly Mochizuki asks Christians what makes Donald Trump a representative of our faith ("How does Trump represent your faith?" Feb. 26). Here is one Christian’s response.
Like all of us, Donald Trump is a deeply flawed man. I didn’t vote for him in 2016 because he represented my faith. I voted for him because he was the lesser of two evils and because I was not under any circumstances going to be part of the expected Hilary Clinton landslide.
Democrats seem unwilling to acknowledge it, but she too was a deeply flawed candidate. By the way, I voted for McGovern in 1972 because I was not going to be part of a Nixon landslide, another deeply flawed man.
There are other reasons why Christians might vote for Trump. Perhaps foremost among them is that Democrats have attempted to make it impossible for employers like The Little Sisters of the Poor, whose religious conscience forbids their subsidizing birth control to avoid doing so. Many believe that that flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and state. The Supreme Court will ultimately decide the question.
Because it’s the Supremes who are the final arbiters of questions like this, many Christians voted for Trump because he promised to nominate conservative judges to the court.
Now let’s look at the upcoming election. There is much at stake, but it could be a pretty easy choice. Under Trump’s and the Republican Congress’ leadership, the U.S. economy has boomed since he took office, largely as a result of the tax and regulatory changes.
The biggest beneficiaries of these policies have been minorities. Specifically, black and Hispanic unemployment, as well as total unemployment, are now at the lowest levels ever recorded. Employers are having a very difficult time finding workers. The evidence of this to be found in the ads for jobs in shop windows all over Napa.
Most of the Democrats seeking their party’s nomination have promised to significantly raise taxes and to embrace vast spending programs that will crash the economy and the stock market. The Democrat most consider the most likely to win the nomination is an avowed Socialist.
If Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders, I will again have to consider which candidate is the lesser of evils, a nasty man like Donald Trump or a man who would tank the economy with his programs in the short term and kill capitalism, the goose that laid the golden egg in this country since its inception.
So if you want this Christian to vote Democrat in November, please give me a middle-of-the-road candidate like Klobuchar or Bloomberg. Better yet, put the two of them on the ticket together. If you do that, I promise to vote Democrat in November.
Best of all, put Amy Klobuchar up for President. It’s about time we had a woman in the Oval Office.
So Ms. Mochizuki, it’s entirely up to you which way this dedicated Christian votes. Please give me a better choice than you gave me in 2016. Here’s hoping you do so.
Denny Olmsted
Napa
Editor's note: This letter was submitted before Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the presidential race.