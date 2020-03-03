Here's how a Christian could vote for Trump

Now let’s look at the upcoming election. There is much at stake, but it could be a pretty easy choice. Under Trump’s and the Republican Congress’ leadership, the U.S. economy has boomed since he took office, largely as a result of the tax and regulatory changes.

The biggest beneficiaries of these policies have been minorities. Specifically, black and Hispanic unemployment, as well as total unemployment, are now at the lowest levels ever recorded. Employers are having a very difficult time finding workers. The evidence of this to be found in the ads for jobs in shop windows all over Napa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the Democrats seeking their party’s nomination have promised to significantly raise taxes and to embrace vast spending programs that will crash the economy and the stock market. The Democrat most consider the most likely to win the nomination is an avowed Socialist.

If Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders, I will again have to consider which candidate is the lesser of evils, a nasty man like Donald Trump or a man who would tank the economy with his programs in the short term and kill capitalism, the goose that laid the golden egg in this country since its inception.