Let’s see the game plan:
-- take over the judiciary;
-- demonize and blame certain easily identifiable groups;
-- categorize his opponents as evil;
-- develop a cult following;
-- stir up division and foster hate and us vs. them;
-- encourage violence and death threats against opponents by his jack boots;
-- lie and exaggerate with abandon;
-- separate children from their mothers;
-- foster cruelty for cruelty’s sake;
-- promote a racist biased radio “entertainers” as equivalent to Rosa Parks and Mother Teresa;
-- demonize the press;
-- brag of this country as having the world’s strongest military;
-- demonstrate he can exercise aggression and unilateral assassinations when he wants;
-- insult and abandon our allies;
You have free articles remaining.
-- promote the idea the USA is a maltreated sucker in the world and it (whatever) is unfair;
-- promote the idea we can go it completely alone because we are #1 and superior in the world;
-- use threats of all sorts against other countries, many our former friends;
-- promote all he disapproves of as “unfair”;
-- promote contempt in all directions;
-- take credit for anything positive that happens, assign responsibility for anything negative that happens;
-- promote himself as a genius, the smartest guy in the room, smarter than all of the generals;
-- smear socialism, whatever that negative word implies, especially if it implies a roof for all, free higher education for all, and no more thousands of homeless in nearly all of our cities, let alone all of the working stiffs who have no affordable access to any healthcare let alone good healthcare;
-- and don’t forget, white is always right;
-- bully for the pleasure of bullying = intimidation;
-- dodge military experience but be the first to beat the drums of war;
-- never read or think; surround himself with “yes” men and women.
This guy sounds familiar. And I can expect death threats for having written this, because I already have.
Rick Mann
Napa