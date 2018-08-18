I would like to thank the citizens of the Napa Valley Unified School District. Because no one filed candidate papers to run against me, I will become the latest trustee to represent Area 3, of the Napa Valley Unified School District, succeeding Tom Kensok. Whether the voters had great faith in me, or no one knew there was an election for the office, it makes no difference--I will work hard for all of you and your children.
This is the ballot statement that would have appeared in the voters' pamphlet, had there been a contest:
I am a retired English teacher, and worked for sixteen years for this district, teaching students of all academic abilities. I loved it. Before that, I was a substitute teacher, filling in for teachers in schools from Yountville to American Canyon. And, before that, I was a parent volunteer in the schools. I have also attended the school board meetings regularly, as a parent, as a teacher, and as an interested citizen.
The Napa Valley Unified School District has experienced a turbulent period recently. It is important that we remember that its first job is to provide a good education to our students. We should also honor students' academic success. One reason I am running is because, five years ago, two Napa High School students won the William and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholarship award. One thousand scholars were chosen out of 38,000 high schools, and the Napa Valley Unified School District had two of them. Very few people knew of this achievement.
The financial deficit is a challenge, but we can meet it if we put education first. "Reading, Writing, and Reasoning" is my theme, and fiscal prudence is my goal. If you agree, vote for me. Thank you.
By the way, the names of the Napa High School students--now graduates of U.C. Davis and U.C. Santa Barbara--are Alberto Mendoza and Yoselyn Cervantes.
Cindy Watter
Napa