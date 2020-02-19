My first reaction was, “oh no, not more taxes!” But here’s why I changed my mind.
Housing, food, prescriptions, eyeglasses, dentures etc. are not taxed.
Anyone buying wine, a car, shoes or a boat for example will pay 1/4 of a cent tax on those purchases. That includes online, mail-order products. In Napa an estimated 35-40% of sales taxes are paid by visitors and non-residents buying mail order goods.
If a family of four spends $1,000 a month on taxable items, they will be paying $2.50 under the new Measure K tax. When we pay this tiny tax we are rewarded with the awesome and diverse public spaces not just for us but for wildlife and watershed protection.
In essence, this family is only paying $2.50 that month as an “entrance fee” to our parks as many times as they want.
Exploring our county I am rewarded by stands of redwoods and Douglas fir, the rocky Palisades, the chaparral, the lakes, Napa River and streams. Besides the invaluable benefit of preserving public spaces for us, I am glad to pay a small part in protecting the soil, water and everything from soil organisms to beaver, black bear and deer. A few days ago I had the pleasure of observing a bobcat hunting in a meadow before wandering off into the shade of a live oak.
I spend a lot of time exploring the county parks and open spaces and am always reminded of how democratic public lands are. There are people of every shape, color and age. They are bird watching, enjoying the wildflowers, studying fungi, grazing on blackberries, picnicking, bicycle riding, camping, taking pictures, walking with their dog or butterfly watching. The value of open natural spaces has been proven to provide long-lasting physical and mental health benefit.
I hope you join me to support Measure K. It’s a small price to pay for beauty, wildlife, our health, recreation and for watershed protection.
Deborah Villas Dash
Napa