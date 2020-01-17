I love a challenge so I'm taking up Fay Sady's challenges about my recent letter ("Show us the evidence," Jan. 10). She asked for evidence to several points in my letter, but actually listed only two.
First challenge. Listing the "countless organisations they, Christians, sponsor."
There isn't enough space to list them all but if you go online you'll find 77 listed on one site alone. Among the:, Christian Medical and Dental Associations, Convoy of Hope, Family Life Ministries , Lifesong for Orphans and ORPHANetwork. She mentions Forbes so I went to their 100 Largest Charities list. The Salvation Army, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Catholic Relief Services, Family Life, Young Life, Feed the Children and Covenant House are but a few.
But Forbes also lists Planned Parenthood as a " charitable " organization which makes me question the veracity of their list.
And that brings me to Sady's next challenge. But before I tackle that, I'd also like to mention the thousands of local churches in every country in this nation who support their community. Like my own church who sponsors "The Table" that gives free, cooked, sit down lunches five days a week And First Methodist Napa who sponsored Hope Mental Health Counseling Services. Plus nearly all hospitals, like Queen of the Valley, were started by Christian denominations.
Now on the the second challenge, Trump's tax cuts. She uses Forbes as her source who stated "they didn't work and the data prove it." I wonder it she knows that Forbes has been owned by the Hong Kong investment group, Integrated Whale Media Investments, since 2014 and many in the industry, and even the liberal Washington Post, questioned Forbes editorial content.
So I looked for another "expert" and found Alex Hendrie, director of Americans for Tax Reform. He points out that because more people are working, unemployment is the lowest in decades, it puts more money in more middle class pockets and that boosts the economy which in turn creates more jobs. Many large businesses like McDonald's and Visa and small ones like Oregon based Firebird Bronze and Pennsylvania based Guy Chemical are giving tuition assistance, bonuses, pay raises, 401 Ks and even health care to their employees.
The Child Tax Credit has been doubled, giving millions of families important tax relief and the standard deduction has been doubled to $24,000 for a family which has affected well over a 100 million taxpayers. Being retired, my wife and I are among them.
So I thank Fay for the challenge. Hope I met it.
Kent Cohea
Napa