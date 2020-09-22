Here's our chance to make Mark Joseph mayor of American Canyon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I started going to American Canyon City Council's meetings in 2016. While I was sitting there I often thought 'Why isn't Mark our mayor?' Well, here's our chance, AC.

Mark has been on our city council for the last 10 years. He was the finance director in three cities, including American Canyon. Mark served as city manager of AC from 1997-2006, playing a key role in getting our two awesome open space areas, Newells and Wetlands. This is one of the many reasons I support Mark, because of his stance on our parks/open spaces.

I know our traffic is a major issue. Mark has ideas and solutions for our traffic woes. Obviously, traffic will not be fixed overnight but with Mark's leadership we can expect action, not just talk about it for years.

Not only does Mark have a great business sense, he is very involved in our community: Kiwanis, Arts Foundation. and volunteers to several committees, boards, etc. He also takes the time and cares enough to join various community events, city sponsored or otherwise. Please check out his website Electmarkjoseph.com to see what he has already accomplished in our city and to see what visions lie ahead.

Kim McDonald

American Canyon