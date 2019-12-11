We are expressing our opposition to Heritage House/Valle Verde Project as it is currently proposed. We want to emphasize that we are not against the Sunrise property being used for low-income housing including low-income seniors, Section 8 housing, or workforce housing. This would be an ideal location for these purposes. Our objections are that we do not see this location as beneficial to the tenants of the “No Place Like Home” (NPLH) program nor to the safety and security of the surrounding neighborhood.
We want to stress that we and our neighborhood association strongly support our community in caring for the homeless. It is equally important and a responsibility for our city leaders, city planners and government to assure protection from harm to residents, families, children, and businesses in this neighborhood. It is also their responsibility to enter into and support programs for homeless people that are set up for success.
NPLH is a new program that has not been in existence for very long nor has it been implemented in Napa. There is no evidence that it is going to be successful. The stipulations for NPLH tenants are that “all persons must have a serious mental illness and who are in need of mental health services.”
NPLH also states, “All project sites must be reasonably accessible to public transportation, shopping, medical services, recreation, schools, and employment.” This location is not convenient to the needed services of the tenants of the NPLH program specifically regarding ease of access and transportation to mental health, drug, and alcohol support services. It is important to point out, that existing drug and alcohol rehabilitation services offered by OLE Health are referred to the county since they are not available at their locations.
These services are at Napa Valley Corporate Drive, which is a 45-minute bus ride with 12 stops. As mentioned previously, one of the stipulations of NPLH is that the residents can refuse treatment. These services will be critical to the success of residents, and the travel time and location will create a huge barrier. There are locations in the city that would be more conducive to this NPLH portion of this housing project and that would be closer to needed services of tenants.
Although there will be an on-site property manager 24/7, one person cannot manage the requirements of 33 to potentially 66 tenants who need services. Additionally, tenants can leave the premises on their own at any time. There is no supervision when they are off property and on their own.
According to the stipulations of NPLH, “Tenants do not have to maintain sobriety nor be drug free. They can refuse treatment and refuse drug testing and still not be evicted for these reasons.” This makes for a potentially unsafe environment for the surrounding neighborhood which has a dense population including families with young children, elderly people walking with walkers, and high school children walking to Vintage High School.
This project will also add to the already dense housing that exists in the neighborhood and there will be a impact on traffic, parking, litter, noise.
Napa has an amazing opportunity to provide critical housing and services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
We emphasize that we support the affordable housing units that are proposed in this project. However, these units mixed in with 33 NPLH supportive SRO living units which can ultimately house up to 66 tenants with serious mental health and substance abuse issues, is a recipe for disaster. It seems unfair and unsafe to subject families with children to be required to live alongside persons who have no requirement to participate in mental health and/or sobriety programs.
A letter from Abode House & Burbank Housing stated that last year’s Point in Time count of the number of homeless individuals in Napa is 151. The number of low- income/Section 8 individuals on waiting lists for housing is over 1,200 and the waiting lists are closed. It would seem that there is more urgent need to serve this population rather than just the homeless population.
Our Napa community is in need of housing for low-income seniors, low-income families, farm workers, transition housing for foster children as well as playgrounds and parks for the many children who live and visit this area. We recommend that the city of Napa consider utilizing this property for any of these groups. This location would be more ideal for these populations.
A location nearby critically needed mental health services such as the property on the site of Napa State Hospital or nearby the county Health and Human Services is better suited for the success of tenants of NPLH and should be seriously considered for this population.
The current Heritage House project as proposed and sponsored by the county and city will create problems for the residents and tenants of the project as well as problems in the surrounding neighborhood that currently do not exist.
Rosemarie Vertullo and Earle Craigie
Napa