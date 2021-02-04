Hilary Zunin was our guiding star at Napa Valley CanDo

We, the CORE (board) members of Napa Valley CanDo, lost our guiding star when Hilary Zunin died peacefully at her home on Jan. 14, 2021.
Many of us first met Hilary when we worked together on the 2008 Obama presidential campaign. Inspired by the power of people working together in service to their communities, and wanting to keep that spirit alive in Napa, Hilary and Grania Lindberg co-founded Napa Valley CanDo in 2009, as a small grassroots group of around 20 neighbors met in the First Methodist Church to choose a name and identify goals for our fledgling community service organization.
Since then, we’ve grown into the Napa Valley CanDo we know today: a powerful force for good in the Napa Valley, with over 850 volunteers who contribute in a wide variety of capacities. Hilary had served as CanDo’s President since 2009.
But Hilary was so much more than our president. She was an inspirational, charismatic, energetic, witty, and visionary leader who had a knack for seeing the possible, the probable, and the potential from every angle.
She was a living reminder to us that when we strive to care for our neighbors and foster a community of giving, when we work together and put aside competition, we all win. Throughout her life, Hilary invited people to come together, whether to skydive, to decipher Shakespearean English, or to sort cans at the Food Bank — an embodiment of thoughtful collaboration so that all of us can thrive, not just some of us.
Her profound and wide-reaching impact on our Napa Valley communities is best expressed by some of the tributes and memories we’ve received in her honor.
- Our sister, Hilary, passed yesterday from cancer at her home in Napa. Too damn soon. She was a woman of love, caring and spirituality and we are heartbroken. That saddle-shoed PCHS cheerleader (class of ‘69), parachutist, high school teacher, volunteer organizer, loving wife and loyal friend to so many is forever in our hearts. Of my three amazing sisters, she was closest in age to me and we fought a lot when we were little. For one more squabble, I’d give the world. — Tom Stanton, Hilary’s brother
- Hilary Zunin, an extraordinary soul, has flown from this place.
- She was a beautiful human being. Yes, it makes us sad, because we care and we care deeply about the things she cared about. She had such a huge impact on our community and the only thing that brings me some peace is knowing that she knew the value of her contribution.
- NVUSD Trustee Cindy Watter, Hilary’s former colleague, and Board President Elba Gonzales-Mares, who was Hilary’s student at Napa High, both paid tribute to her at last night’s Board meeting. My heart goes out to all who are mourning her loss. Cindy said she brought Shakespeare — “and even Beowulf!!” — alive for hundreds of students. Elba said she was an amazing teacher who supported her in succeeding, as the only Latinx EL student in her honors class. What gifts she gave to the world.
- She was a force for good, a connector, and a catalyst in our community, from her teaching days through her retirement years.
- The world is a better place because of Hilary but will suffer without her wise guidance and sly smile.
- She was the best teacher I ever had, and because of her, I became a teacher. Most of the teaching techniques I use, I learned from her.
- There is sadness, but there isn’t loss. We, as a community, have not lost. Hilary was a contributor that helped us gain.
- She was a mentor on how to be greater than self.
- She and Len were my first teachers in mindfulness. She was a gifted wordsmith and could always find the perfect way to get a message across
- Her presence, spirit and leadership in our community sets a standard.
- She was an environmentalist and humanitarian. A teacher and mentor. A community organizer and lover of birds and bonsai. She was an inspiration to all who knew her, and even those who didn’t will be positively affected by her community activism for years to come.
It was a true gift to work alongside her as she guided us through the challenges of developing a new project, and then to share the joys of seeing our work come to fruition. How we’re going to miss her.
Betsy Cipriano,
Camille Kaijankoski,
Chris Ackley, Damian May, Debbie Giorsetto,
Grania Lindberg,
Nancy Fireman,
Karen Garcia.
Napa Valley CanDo CORE (Board of Directors)
