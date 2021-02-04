Hilary Zunin was our guiding star at Napa Valley CanDo

We, the CORE (board) members of Napa Valley CanDo, lost our guiding star when Hilary Zunin died peacefully at her home on Jan. 14, 2021.

Many of us first met Hilary when we worked together on the 2008 Obama presidential campaign. Inspired by the power of people working together in service to their communities, and wanting to keep that spirit alive in Napa, Hilary and Grania Lindberg co-founded Napa Valley CanDo in 2009, as a small grassroots group of around 20 neighbors met in the First Methodist Church to choose a name and identify goals for our fledgling community service organization.

Since then, we’ve grown into the Napa Valley CanDo we know today: a powerful force for good in the Napa Valley, with over 850 volunteers who contribute in a wide variety of capacities. Hilary had served as CanDo’s President since 2009.

But Hilary was so much more than our president. She was an inspirational, charismatic, energetic, witty, and visionary leader who had a knack for seeing the possible, the probable, and the potential from every angle.