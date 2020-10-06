 Skip to main content
His recklessness threatens our security

We have become accustomed to Donald Trump’s denial of science and his ignoring of doctors’ and public health experts’ guidance. It has become normal to see him endangering large groups of people by throwing crowded rallies and scoffing at mask wearers.

But now he has endangered our entire country: In his arrogance, denial and reckless behavior, he has now infected the President of the United States with COVID-19.

He fully deserves our anger, our pity and our prayers. And our removing him from his position of power.

Yes, it’s not just about him and his family. That is one genuine level of concern. The greater concern is that he has threatened the functionality of the President of the United States.

Jim Warnock

Napa

