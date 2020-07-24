Historical fiction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was disappointed to read about plans to replace the section of the beautiful mosaic in the old mill courtyard which shows a part of Napa’s history, albeit a shameful part ("Section of Napa Mill mosaic depicting historic Ku Klux Klan activity covered with tape," July 16).

Comparing this depiction of the Ku Klux Klan’s brief, but significant, foray into the life of the Valley to displays of the Confederate flag or monuments erected to pay tribute to Confederate generals and other advocates of slavery, does a disservice to Alan Shepp’s visual depiction of our local history. Viewing this mural affords a “teachable moment” to those, like myself, who were unaware that the KKK played a role in Napa’s history. And it gives us reason to reflect on changes in attitude that would never permit such a display here today.