History illuminates again

I just finished reading a new book by Erik Larson, entitled "The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz." It was very good, as I enjoy Larson’s ability to convey both the historical and personal dimensions of his narrative's subjects.

I thought the book’s description of one of the central characters was striking in its applicability to current events and its main provocateur. I shall cloak the identity of this person until the end of the letter hoping it would serve to pique your interest.

Larson writes:

"To outside observers, XXXX seemed to have a limited grip on sanity, but an American interrogator would later write that XXXX 'despite rumors to the contrary, is far from mentally deranged. In fact, he must be considered a very ‘shrewd customer’, a great actor and professional liar.' The public loved him, forgiving his legendary excesses and coarse personality. The American correspondent William Shirer, in his diary, sought to explain this seeming paradox. 'Where YYYY is distant, legendary, nebulous, an enigma as a human being, XXXX is a salty, earthy, lusty man of flesh and blood. (His countrymen) like him because they understand him. He has the faults and virtues of the average man, and the people admire him for both.'”