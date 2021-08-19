Never in my lifetime have I felt the absolute abandonment, shame and outrage perpetrated by our government's transition to isolation and exclusion from humanitarian ideals.

The Afghanistan people, their women and children deserve better.

Countless lives will be lost in America’s hasty exit. Women flogged and subject to mercy killings. Educational values lost. The list is endless.

The world can do better. The United States can do better. History will remember and our allies will never forget this unfolding tragedy and America’s leadership void. Let’s hope our country can once again find the vision and determination required to keep peace and foster prosperity for all.

As an independent voter, this unconscionable act calls for President Biden – our commander-in-chief — to resign.

Jeff Doran

Napa