Hoarding problem

We just returned from a trip to the grocery store, just for things we are out of or going to be out of soon. I was thinking that maybe we were far enough into this coronavirus thing that people would have relaxed a bit and quit hoarding.

But, no.

There was no toilet paper, no cleaning supplies, almost no pasta, no flour – except for two 5-pound bags of whole wheat – no paper towels, and almost no over-the-counter pain medications! Really?

What is it with the toilet paper, folks? Are you wrapping yourselves in it? Selling it on Amazon, eBay? At the flea market? What, for goodness sake? Hoarding during a national emergency makes an already bad situation even worse. It is insensitive, selfish, petty, and just plain wrong. Don’t be selfish slugs. Stop it!

This situation is temporary. It will pass. We are not running out of toilet paper or food. We are sharing a horrible experience – together. When some people take too much in the supermarket or the drugstore they hurt the rest of us who only buy what we need. Come on. Be more group-minded. Don’t hoard.

Martha Wise

Napa