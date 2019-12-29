Santa Claus came and went, and from Dec. 26 until Christmas Break ended, schoolkids back in my day were pretty much left to their own devices.
More than half a century ago, when I was in junior high, things got boring the week after Christmas Day. In response, my brothers and I attacked our home’s supply of holiday goodies.
It was never a field of dreams. Indeed, it broke them. For most of the young ballplayers in the Napa Twilite Major League, it was their last s…
First to go were the home-baked cookies and brownies. After those were devoured, we turned our attention to the candy canes hanging from the Christmas tree.
There were two kinds of candy canes in our house, the larger ones factory wrapped individually in tight, hard-to-open plastic and the elf-sized ones that were unwrapped and almost always stale. You were, indeed, lucky if you got one of the large candy canes out of its plastic shell unbroken.
Next came the ribbon candy and other festive hard candies Mom set out in little dishes for guests. By the time we got to them, the candies had often partially melted and clung to one another like orphans in a Dickens’ novel.
By then, the days were dwindling down to the resumption of school. I always knew the break was nearly over when we got to the fruitcake.
Bill Buckner, who died Monday, May 27, at age 69, was a great all-around athlete at Napa High. He excelled in football and baseball and was a …
Ah yes, the fruitcake. Some well-meaning soul living in another state felt duty bound to send us a fruitcake every year. Later, I came to know about—and subscribe to—the theory that there’s really only one holiday fruitcake in the world and that it gets passed around from one family to another in an endless loop.
When there was no other sweet offering left in the house, we unwrapped the fruitcake. Our sugar-addled brains and boundless cravings for sweets were in the driver’s seat and commanded us to try it one more time.
You have free articles remaining.
And every year, I fooled myself into thinking this would be the year I’d enjoy it. The fruitcake was dark brown and about the size of a brick. The similarities didn’t end there, for the cake by then had the stale texture and weight of a brick. I sawed through it and poured a glass of milk to help me gag down a piece.
I never finished and always gave up halfway through. The cakes had these little red and green candies embedded inside. They glowed in an evil-looking way, like the eyes in one of those dog-like creatures in the original Ghostbusters movie.
Between helpings of cookies and candies, we walked to our junior high gym and played endless games of pick-up basketball.
Other days, my brother Vern and I broke out the tabletop hockey game and set it up on the floor in the front room near the Christmas tree, now devoid of any edibles.
We put some rock ‘n’ roll albums on the stereo, jacked up the volume and got down to it. We were evenly matched and each of us probably won as many games as he lost.
I liked to score goals on slapshots from the side. There was a pleasing metallic “thunk” when the puck slid across the rink and into the net. Using a contraption beneath the goal, you could push a lever on the back and pop the puck out of the net.
Vern specialized in getting the puck to the middle man, then bringing it down to the front of the goal. I don’t know to this day how he did it, but he’d spin the rod that controlled the tiny hockey figure until the puck slammed into the goal. I’d try to kick the puck away by rapidly moving my goalie back and forth, a desperate tactic that worked maybe five percent of the time — if that.
At last, the tree had been taken down, the front room restored to normal and it was time to go back to school. I almost looked forward to it.
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.