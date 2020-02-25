Hold on to your hats; protect your privates; and brace your chins

“PG&E’s electric lines, after years of deferred maintenance, were threatening drought-parched California. When the Camp Fire started to burn in late 2018, eventually killing 85, it was the first of four fires PG&E sparked that day. It was the 408th of 2018, and the 1,961st since mid-year. State regulators (2014) required PG&E to begin reporting on how many fires were started by its equipment. The numbers garnered little attention, but they were eye-popping in retrospect: PG&E equipment was starting more than one fire a day.” (Wall Street Journal).

“If electric wire replacement proposed (by PG&E), customers should expect a doubling of sustained power outages in the next fifteen years and a four-fold increase in thirty years. PG&E would have to replace 1,200 circuit miles of its oldest lines each year. The current level of replacement — about 100 miles annually — would take PG&E 260 years. Over the last three years, California wildfires have destroyed 25,000 buildings and homes, and killed some 141 people.” (Wall Street Journal).

About 9,000 total California wildfires in 2017; 7,571 in 2018; 7,860 in 2019. California’s wildfires are projected to increase by 77 percent by the end of the century (California Energy Strike Force Report).

