Hold on to your hats; protect your privates; and brace your chins

The context of tragic wildfires arising from PG&E’s deliberate failure to maintain and replace its equipment that has given rise to a second bankruptcy in less than 20 years allows one to take the measure of those making decisions literally threatening the lives and welfare of millions of Californians
2017-2018-2019: wildfires of more than 1,000 acres in PG&E’s service area; only a minority have been documented as being caused by PG&E.
2017 wildfires: Oakwood, Highway, Schaeffer, Simon August Complex, Winters, Wall, Parkfield, Garza, Long Valley, Detwiler, Modoc July Complex, Orleans Complex, Empire, Parker 2, Young, South Fork, Eclipse Complex, Pier, Redwood, Ponderosa, Mill, Slinkhard, Helena Mission, Buck, Lion, Cherokee, Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns, Redwood Valley Complex, La Porte, Cascade, Sulphur, 37, Pocket, Lobo, and Bear.
2018 wildfires: Pleasant, Moffet, Nees, Panoche, Airline, Apple, Chrome, Lions, Planada, Lane, Pawnee, Creek, Waverly, County, Klamathon, Georges, Ferguson, Eagle, Natchez, Mendocino Complex, Whaleback, Butte, Donnell, Tarewa, Turkey, Hirz, Hat, Nelson, Mill Creek, North, Boot, Kerlin, Delta, Snell, Alder, Eden, Branscombe, Sun, Mountaineer, Camp, and Nurse (Wikipedia).
2019 wildfires: Refuge, Sand, West Butte, Lonoak, Rock, Cow, Springs, Tucker, W-1 McDonald, Gaines, Mountain, Long Valley, R-1 Ranch, Walker, Taboose, Lime, Middle, Red Bank, South, Lone, Springs, Briceberg, Caples, Kincade, and Ranch.
“PG&E’s electric lines, after years of deferred maintenance, were threatening drought-parched California. When the Camp Fire started to burn in late 2018, eventually killing 85, it was the first of four fires PG&E sparked that day. It was the 408th of 2018, and the 1,961st since mid-year. State regulators (2014) required PG&E to begin reporting on how many fires were started by its equipment. The numbers garnered little attention, but they were eye-popping in retrospect: PG&E equipment was starting more than one fire a day.” (Wall Street Journal).
“If electric wire replacement proposed (by PG&E), customers should expect a doubling of sustained power outages in the next fifteen years and a four-fold increase in thirty years. PG&E would have to replace 1,200 circuit miles of its oldest lines each year. The current level of replacement — about 100 miles annually — would take PG&E 260 years. Over the last three years, California wildfires have destroyed 25,000 buildings and homes, and killed some 141 people.” (Wall Street Journal).
About 9,000 total California wildfires in 2017; 7,571 in 2018; 7,860 in 2019. California’s wildfires are projected to increase by 77 percent by the end of the century (California Energy Strike Force Report).
You have free articles remaining.
Given that the PG&E bankruptcy filing was caused by the consequences of decision-making skewed towards shareholders rather than ratepayers, PG&E’s January 2019 bankruptcy filing astonishingly included — among other metrics — a $16 million bonus pool for five PG&E executives allegedly for safety performance exceeding safety goals. The federal bankruptcy judge in San Francisco excluded the $16 million from the filing saying that executive bonuses shouldn’t be needed to realize safety goals.
“Every year between 2012 and 2017 (except for 2016), PG&E executive pay was boosted by safety performance that exceeded its goals. Executives received bonuses even in 2015 when two people died in a wildfire tied to its equipment. Safety allegedly achieved accounted for half of the bonus calculation that generated $4.5 million for five PG&E executives.”
“PG&E financial performance affects executive bonuses, but instead of docking their pay for the San Bruno pipe explosion (eight dead, 35 homes destroyed in 2010), the company removed $1 billion of those costs from its earnings. The company had paid $578 million in fines, but also excluded that from the bonus arithmetic.” (Gretchen Morgenson, NBC).
Also in 2019, PG&E sought an increase in compensation to its board members from $271,000 to $400,000 along with $130 million in bonuses to hundreds of workers (salary.com).
There is something manifestly wrong with the mentality of PG&E decision-makers in great part arising from the fact that 90-some percent of its institutional shareholders are largely domiciled outside California.
The continued effects of mostly unconstrained climate change giving rise to droughts and yearly increases in temperature together with PG&E’s high-tension power lines located in forested areas with millions of dead trees, and moisture wicked from the soil, absolutely demands that the inherent dangers imposed by aging and decrepit equipment be physically addressed. Anything less than burying the lines and/or encasement leaves all ratepayers in peril either by rampant wildfires and/or power shut downs.
The California Legislature and Gov. Newsom must act now to compel PG&E to repair, replace, bury, or otherwise enclose all its high tension power lines.
John D. Murphy
Sang-Froid Vineyards
St. Helena