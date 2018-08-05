As a native Californian (and longtime Solano County resident), I am very concerned about Senate Bill 901 and Assembly Bill 33 that would increase our utility costs due to the recent fires, some of which were apparently caused by PG&E negligence. I think it is unfair for customers to pay for these costs when utility companies should be responsible to maintain their services and help keep their customers safe.
I live in an older subdivision and still have the above- ground PG&E power lines in my own backyard with PG&E easements on either side of the power lines. My husband has had to contact PG&E numerous times to try to get them to maintain their own easements, which means cutting back tree branches from the lines, getting rid of potentially hazardous conditions, and maintaining PG&E poles and lines. It is always a huge chore to get anyone to respond -- let alone show up.
So, unfortunately, I am personally aware of how low a priority the personal safety of my family and property appears to be for this company.
PG&E’s negligence in the form of increased utility costs should not be passed on to customers. In fact, it is imperative that Sen. Bill Dodd vote 'no' on these bills since a 'yes' vote would not only let PG&E off the hook but also prove financially devastating for thousands of customers who already have a difficult time making ends meet.
Virginia Turner
Vallejo