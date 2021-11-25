Ya’ know, as year-end approaches, it's time to prepare your nominations for the 2021 Hollow, Hot Air Expression Awards.

Here's my list of favorites: "Your call is important to us." "We are experiencing high call volume ... yada, yada, yada." "We're here for you." "Affordable housing." "We are going to investigate the reason gasoline prices have skyrocketed.” "We will not tolerate violence in our streets."