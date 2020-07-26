Hometown St. Helena gal changes course

I have lived in lovely St. Helena since 1979 and fought various battles vs. Super Safeways, Chevy’s Restaurant chain and others to preserve our small-town feeling over the years.
However, our city has lost the vibrancy it once had when I helped lead the charge with Leslie Stanton and Faith Echtermeyer in 2004 to preserve the Adams Street Property from development at one of the many city council meetings called to address this property.
Back in those days, there were no empty store fronts. We had two barbershops, two breakfast places, a shoe repair shop and other businesses that served locals and tourists.
Our town is dying. At 7:30 p.m. on any given Friday night (pre-COVID-19) there are only a few cars parked along Main Street. We do not have restaurants and nightlife that attracts anyone younger than 55 years old.
Our sidewalks are abysmal and hazardous. Our streets are like washboards and to see restaurants close on Railroad Avenue has been totally depressing. No one refutes that city hall should be bulldozed and completely redone, but even worse is that our city staff has to take a pay cut because we don’t have the financial reserves to support them in a time of crisis.
Times change --- but as a city we have not kept up with the times. We desperately need the revenue that two or three nice hotels could provide through Transient Occupancy Taxes. I realize that the Adams Street Property holds a beautiful view of the northern valley and Mount St. Helena. But what good is a view if people are just driving through our town and not stopping to eat breakfast and dinner and mosey around?
I envision a project where a thoughtful developer working with our city leaders could design a hotel that locals could enjoy (drinks on a patio looking out at Mount St. Helena with Uncle Ernie) as well as tourists and be proud of.
I encourage my fellow St. Helenans to think bigger and better and look ahead to the future of our city and what it will take to rebuild and sustain a vibrant thriving city. I think the best way to move forward and re-energize St. Helena is to take action and support Mary Koberstein for Mayor and a “No” vote on Measure G.
A “No” vote enables our city to work toward developing a very special hotel on Adams Street that can complete the experience of tourists coming from all over the world and the USA, who want to stay here in St. Helena overnight, saunter down our “newly” smooth sidewalks, browse in our shops, and be a part of our town that we hold so dear.
Let’s rejuvenate our town by sharing it with others.
Libby Shafer
St. Helena
