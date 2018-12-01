On Nov. 29, I had my tutor session at the Napa Library. We were finished and I looked for my keys, which I thought I had in the zipper compartment of my tutor bag. I dumped everything out and checked several times, to no avail.
My learner said: "Let's check at the 'lost and found.'" So we did and there they were. Someone had turned them in. I was so happy and I told myself I had to thank this person through the paper. I hope you are reading this. I cannot thank you enough. Thank you,
Thank you, Thank you.
Kerstin Hughes
Napa