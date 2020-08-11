× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am honored to support Scott Sedgley for Mayor of Napa. I have known Scott for 50 years and couldn't be more impressed by the man he has become.

His love of family, community, and fairness are just a few of the things that define him. He is all of the things and more one hears to describe him. He brings kindness and balance to all aspects of his life, along with a wonderful sense of humor.

I am proud to call him my friend and happy that he considers me his friend. His genuine love for Napa, its past, present, and future, will serve us all when he is our mayor.

Cindi Duncan

Napa