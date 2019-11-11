I am the last of my original family, veterans all, that I honored on Veterans Day.
My mother and father had both served nearly four years in the Army and Navy, respectively, when they met in Honolulu in 1941. Prior to this, both were sensing a lifelong call to service in lieu of marriage, family, and children; this was particularly true of my mother as a lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps.
My father was a Naval Academy graduate and serving on a destroyer based at Pearl Harbor. Those original plans were fortunately altered when they met and were married in June 1941. They settled into an apartment on Waikiki Beach for what they and many others thought was an idyllic setting for newlyweds. My mother resigned her commission in the Army Nurse Corps.
Of course, all this changed on Dec. 7.
My father was in the Pacific war for the next three and one half years on various ships, including command of a destroyer. My mother returned to her family home in Georgia and visited my father in San Francisco and Bremerton, Washington, when he was on leave. My older brother and I were the blessings that resulted from these brief diversions from the conflict.
My father had an exemplary 30-year Naval career, command of various ships, and post war deployments to the Mediterranean and Japan. My mother had the more arduous task of raising three boys while relocating from coast to coast, including a reunion, of sorts, on Oahu.
My older brother, named in honor of his father, was also a Naval Academy graduate and served on a destroyer off Vietnam during that war. My younger brother piloted submarine tracker aircraft aboard the USS Intrepid in the Atlantic. And to ensure that sibling rivalries flourish based on elected preferences, I served as an officer on a submarine based in Key West, Florida; my boat had a Cold War deployment on station above the Arctic Circle, and several assignments to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
My mother and father were significantly touched by World War II in that some close friends were lost or spouses lost mates in the conflict. There were occasions when a widow would be at our house and be so warmly received by my parents.
For me, I was called on to inform a family that their son had died in Vietnam in 1967. I had known of him briefly as we were in the same dorm at the University of Michigan in 1964. He chose to leave the university and became a corpsman in the Navy, ultimately serving with a Marine platoon. I shall never forget the day that I informed his parents and family on an otherwise beautiful Sunday afternoon in July.
Please honor all those that are serving us, wherever they are stationed. If they are somewhere where it is possible to do so; do what you can to bring them safely home.
Eric Zimny
Napa