Hope for our community in the months to come

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.” – President Franklin D Roosevelt

President Roosevelt led a nation in crisis – the Great Depression, the ramifications of a world in financial and political crisis, and ultimately a world war. But he held firm to the conviction that hope and community would bring our nation through crisis to better days.

Today our nation and our world face another unprecedented crisis with the Coronavirus pandemic. We all feel restlessness, fear, anxiety, and sadness.

This crisis touches all of us. Moms and dads are working from home juggling homeschooling duties and worrying about elderly parents.

Families are worried about a child who works as a physician, nurse or janitor in a hospital.

Partners worry about a loved one who works in a grocery store, a pharmacy or who delivers the mail.

I worry everyday about my wife Jan, who is a nurse, my son, who is a deputy sheriff, and my other son who is a firefighter paramedic. Every day they face this crisis on the frontlines, just like so many people across our community and our nation.