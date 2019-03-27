Having admired the recent concern of young students regarding global warming and climate changes, it gave me time to think of some of the causes. There have been changes to our earth, since its conception, and changes will continue as we glide precariously through space.
However, one of the major contributing factors is over-population and the wasting and exploitation of our natural resources. Many Third World and undeveloped countries are failing to care for their people and look upon other countries to solve their numerous problems. No one cares to address immigration at any level.
Advanced nations are unable to solve all the problems, as evidence by the United Nations. With increased populations, more technologies and resources are required. As an example, our own large cities and small towns are struggling to improve the quality of life.
What seems to be happening is the need for more housing, more roads and highways. Then, of course, with more people, there is need for adequate sanitation, garbage facilities, water issues, and development of all kinds, including air quality.
Let us hope the next generation is more inspired, motivated, educated and willing to sacrifice in order to save our wonderful earth.
Beverly N . Wendel
Napa