Hope we have time to survive flood of lies

For so many years we have been remembering the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream that didn't die with him in 1968. Now more than ever our country needs to hold fast to the beliefs he and countless others lived and died for to make it a reality.

On my kitchen wall I have a small picture of a dove with an olive branch and the caption reads; "Send Out the Dove." It feels like we're all in the Ark but thankfully in Genesis there's a happy ending, at least for Noah and his family and the animals. Surviving the flood of hatred and bigotry seems a whole lot harder especially when it comes to so many who have taken on the role of "saving our country" and believe that violence and destruction is the answer.

On my bedroom door, I have a poster with Gandhi's "Seven Deadly Social Sins:"

"Politics without Principle

Wealth without work

Commerce without morality

Pleasure without conscience

Education without character

Science without humanity

Worship without sacrifice".