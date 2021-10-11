Hospital staff does need support

I appreciated Sharon Macklin's letter about computer input of health data and observed ergonomic inefficiencies for the staff of Providence-Queen of the Valley Hospital ("Come on, Queen, support your staff," Oct. 11).

I myself am a retired Critical Care Registered Nurse who had to change over and adjust to computer charting from paper charting. I experienced the ergonomic challenges she observed. I worked at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for 20 years and they provided us with adjustable computer desks that one could either sit at or stand at.

The reply that the Human Resources Manager Victoria Keliihoomalu sent to the Register was, in my opinion, typical management "gobbledygook."

Ms. Keliihoomalu never stated that she would go and investigate this "complaint" proactively. She left all the responsibility for correction and/or help to solve this problem directly on the overloaded back of the employee. The employee is supposed to bring up the issue with Human Resources.

As personally having experienced the overburdened workload of a health care worker, where is the time or desire going to come from for the employee?