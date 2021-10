I am flummoxed as to why Sharon Macklin would write such a lame letter to the editor about The Queen not supporting its workers ("Come on, Queen, support your staff," Oct. 11).

First of all, Sharon, it’s not called the “Queen” anymore. The hospital is now called Providence.

And second of all, there are much more important things to worry about than the hospital workers getting stand-up desks because they say their back and necks hurt from sitting too long. Boo-boo! Even people that sit in a wheelchair daily, they don’t complain their back and necks hurt them.

Those hospital workers are not heroes, they are the butt of jokes. No pun intended.

Beth Carson

Napa