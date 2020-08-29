Hot-air balloons, a welcome and exotic tourist attraction in the Napa Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have lived in the vineyards for 40 years now and my family has always delighted in watching the hot air balloons in the sky.

When eventually they landed on our field, with our permission, my kids were ecstatic. They could run out to watch the balloons land and observe the whole process of pulling down, milking, folding up the balloon, all at close range.

It was the beginning of the hot-air balloon dreams for my son, who has since become an accomplished hot air balloon pilot and business owner. My family has had friendly relations to Napa Valley Balloons and a few other companies for many years and they have always treated us with respect.

The hot air balloons are a blessing to the Napa Valley. They add to the beauty and the flair of this area. Along with the wine industry, they are an important part of our tourism industry.

I love seeing them, and it gives me joy knowing that everyone up there in the basket is having an unforgettable and exciting adventure. From that height and angle, it is impossible to look into people's houses. And why should they? The landscape, the valley, the vineyards are much more interesting and beautiful than some grudging landowner down below.