Hot-air balloons, a welcome and exotic tourist attraction in the Napa Valley

I have lived in the vineyards for 40 years now and my family has always delighted in watching the hot air balloons in the sky.
When eventually they landed on our field, with our permission, my kids were ecstatic. They could run out to watch the balloons land and observe the whole process of pulling down, milking, folding up the balloon, all at close range.
It was the beginning of the hot-air balloon dreams for my son, who has since become an accomplished hot air balloon pilot and business owner. My family has had friendly relations to Napa Valley Balloons and a few other companies for many years and they have always treated us with respect.
The hot air balloons are a blessing to the Napa Valley. They add to the beauty and the flair of this area. Along with the wine industry, they are an important part of our tourism industry.
I love seeing them, and it gives me joy knowing that everyone up there in the basket is having an unforgettable and exciting adventure. From that height and angle, it is impossible to look into people's houses. And why should they? The landscape, the valley, the vineyards are much more interesting and beautiful than some grudging landowner down below.
How sad some people cannot let other people have fun ("Hot air balloons are a menace," Aug. 22). It is not true that they fly too low, they observe the height regulations. Yes, when they land, they have to come down closer, but they are very careful to have a safe landing, naturally.
Now during COVID times, they have made adjustments just like stores and banks, by installing plastic sheets between the individual compartments in the basket to make sure everyone is safe from COVID exposure.
Before making a judgment, maybe the person should go up on a beautiful balloon adventure herself and realize how innocent, joyful and non- intrusive the whole experience really is.
Friederike Heidger
Napa
