Hot air balloons are a joy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the things I have always loved driving up the valley early in the morning is seeing the balloons in their cheerful colors take off, and hearing the shouts of delights of happy visitors to the Napa Valley.

It is ridiculous for people to complain about something that is so joyful and an enhancement to the Napa Valley ("Hot air balloons are a menace," Aug. 22).

I was excited as a child, when one day a balloon landed on my property. How could that be anything else but a lovely experience for all involved? I wish they landed here every day. I would love to see them.

Everyone I know loves the balloons. I do not know a single person that has anything bad to say about them. Hot-air balloons have become a valued and popular tourist attraction to the Napa Valley. They are a delight so see and they provide a warm welcoming experience for the Napa Valley visitors. We locals miss seeing them.

Jan Wright

Napa