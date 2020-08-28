 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot air balloons are a joy

Hot air balloons are a joy

{{featured_button_text}}

One of the things I have always loved driving up the valley early in the morning is seeing the balloons in their cheerful colors take off, and hearing the shouts of delights of happy visitors to the Napa Valley.

It is ridiculous for people to complain about something that is so joyful and an enhancement to the Napa Valley ("Hot air balloons are a menace," Aug. 22).

I was excited as a child, when one day a balloon landed on my property. How could that be anything else but a lovely experience for all involved? I wish they landed here every day. I would love to see them.

Everyone I know loves the balloons. I do not know a single person that has anything bad to say about them. Hot-air balloons have become a valued and popular tourist attraction to the Napa Valley. They are a delight so see and they provide a warm welcoming experience for the Napa Valley visitors. We locals miss seeing them.

Jan Wright

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News