Hot air balloons are a menace

In accordance with law, our rights of privacy include the immediate area above our home or place of business (Superadjacent Airspace).

In light of all that is going on right now we are faced with another Use Permit request to launch hot air balloons from the Ag Preserve 365 days per year from one site on Washington Street. I know that many of you will say the hot air balloons are “beautiful” to behold – and that is true if they are well above 1,000 feet floating majestically over the Valley nowhere near your home.

But for many of us they are a menace. The hot air balloon industry continues to defy the FAA minimum safe flight regulations of 1,000 feet above homes and 2,000 feet horizontally from structures. They wake us up, fly perilously low over our homes, photograph us, and generally invade our privacy on a regular basis.

Gosh a little drone isn’t allowed to fly into our airspace without serious fines and consequences, but we can allow a seven-story flaming hot air balloon with 20 passengers?

And where do they land? Over the past 40 years the density of housing and general development has reduced possible landing sites to very few, so they land in streets, byways, neighborhoods, school yards, vineyards or wherever they can.