Hot air balloons are a menace

To the tune of our National Anthem:
Oh say can you see
By the dawn’s early light
Another hot air balloon
Is so scarily careening
Their bright colors look so nice
But they’re perilously low
O’er our rooftops we watch
As they nearly crash into our house!
And the flames give a red glare
They hit power lines and don’t care
It’s proof they’re not safe
And should be banned from the air
Oh say where are our rights to privacy and peace?
O’er the land of the Ag Preserve
And our homes that are dear!
In the provisions of Article I, Section 1 of the California Constitution: “All people are by nature free and independent and have inalienable rights. Among these are enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing, and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining safety, happiness, and privacy."
In accordance with law, our rights of privacy include the immediate area above our home or place of business (Superadjacent Airspace).
In light of all that is going on right now we are faced with another Use Permit request to launch hot air balloons from the Ag Preserve 365 days per year from one site on Washington Street. I know that many of you will say the hot air balloons are “beautiful” to behold – and that is true if they are well above 1,000 feet floating majestically over the Valley nowhere near your home.
But for many of us they are a menace. The hot air balloon industry continues to defy the FAA minimum safe flight regulations of 1,000 feet above homes and 2,000 feet horizontally from structures. They wake us up, fly perilously low over our homes, photograph us, and generally invade our privacy on a regular basis.
Gosh a little drone isn’t allowed to fly into our airspace without serious fines and consequences, but we can allow a seven-story flaming hot air balloon with 20 passengers?
And where do they land? Over the past 40 years the density of housing and general development has reduced possible landing sites to very few, so they land in streets, byways, neighborhoods, school yards, vineyards or wherever they can.
They hit power lines, telephone poles, roofs, fences, and trellising and get away with it. They have “unexpected” hard landings that require CHP, sheriff, emergency medical, and others to show up and bail them out at your tax dollar expense.
Hot air balloons go up and down but have no control left, right, diagonal so their landing is a guess every time they launch. Are we permitting guesswork that endangers others?
And has anyone really checked into their COVID-19 practices? Some balloon companies are operating without turning in their required COVID protocol documents.
We can’t go to a nail salon but, hmmm, 20 people in a hot air balloon next to each other and not related, is OK?
It is time for the city of Napa and the county of Napa to enforce the laws, reduce this menace, and protect the no trespassing and rights to privacy of their citizens (yes, our constitutional rights).
If the hot air balloon industry can’t abide by the law it should not be allowed to operate. And clearly the ill-conceived Ag Preserve allowance for launches is misguided at best. I’m sorry, are hot air balloons part of agriculture? I missed that.
Morgan Morgan
Napa
