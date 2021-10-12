Welcome to the Hotel Pacaso,

It’s a nice hotel – but the rules are hell.

Plenty of room at the Hotel Pacaso,

But to reserve your date, you’ll have to trust to fate.

The Pacaso is not your ordinary hotel. Each “Pacaso” consists of a luxury vacation house, typically located in a quiet residential neighborhood. Each has several bedrooms and bathrooms, a full kitchen, washer/dryer, and other amenities.

In order to stay there, you have to become a Club Pacaso member. Memberships run from $250,000 to over $1 million. That entitles you to 44 days a year at the home you have selected. You can reserve it for 2 to 14 days at a time. But getting the dates you want can be tricky, since other members may want to book the same dates. Did we mention that there are seven other members sharing the house with you?

There are some additional facts you should know about:

• There’s a 12 ½% one-time charge when you buy a membership.

• There are monthly “home operating expenses.” For the least expensive memberships, these run $363 per day for each of the 44 days.