How about a kissing pig?

I don't have my dog anymore so I'll introduce you my favorite new friend —

A "kissing pig"

A wonderful trip taken with Napa Valley College to the East Coast, then stepping into history, we visited historic estates and sea coast villages, and finally into the beautiful Amish country.

There we were served dinner in immaculate white farm houses by lovely young children dressed in blue dresses and white pinafores.

The meals lasted for hours, chicken, beef, pork, mashed potatoes and vegetables; all grown outside the door. I dare not mention the number of pies and cakes accompanied by huge bowls of fresh churned ice-cream. Are you hungry yet?

The best was yet to come — a picture perfect farm where local prize animals were trained to come by the fence before we boarded the bus to kiss us goodbye.

I have always known pigs were intelligent; but this was a new experience. I'll go back anytime.

Did they really love us or were they just glad we didn't eat them?

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa

