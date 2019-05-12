I would like to propose that a small pavilion, perhaps of wooden design, be built at Fuller Park for the purpose of providing a small stage for skits, musical presentations and other cultural events for the benefit of parkgoers and families, a day at the park.
The Amish have beautiful wooden models, usually called gazebos.
The pavilion would give students, organizations and others a stage for public presentations. I remember that in my youth there would always be a band or orchestra entertaining us every Sunday and holidays at our neighborhood park, as we sat and enjoyed a family lunch or snack, or just relaxed and read a book.
Napa children and teens have so much talent, it would be nice to offer than a forum to present some of their many talents, while at the same time providing wholesome entertainment for the community.
I hope that my suggestion finds others interested.
Juan M. Lopez
Napa